Banky W’s Fiancee, Adesua Etomi Flaunts Baby Bump | Photos

Bankole Wellington, Nigerian singer has shared photos of his beautiful fiancee on set as they progress with the part two of the Wedding Party.
Wedding Party Star, Banky W shared pictures of some scene from the part two of the movie.
Banky W who married Adesua Etomi in the first part of the movie uploaded a picture of an heavily pregnant Adesua Etomi, and other pictures of other cast such as RMD, Eyinna Nwigwe.
Adesua Etomi is set to get married to Banky W in reality after the news was announced yesterday.
See more photos:
Source: Tori
Omg!!! The decision of banky W getting married to Adesua is indeed a prelude of the wedding party film.We never knew it was until now.