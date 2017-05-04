Friday , 5 May 2017
Qatar Airways

Banky W’s Fiancee, Adesua Etomi Flaunts Baby Bump | Photos

Deolu May 4, 2017

Bankole Wellington, Nigerian singer has shared photos of his beautiful fiancee on set as they progress with the part two of the Wedding Party.

Wedding Party Star, Banky W shared pictures of some scene from the part two of the movie.
Banky W who married Adesua Etomi in the first part of the movie uploaded a picture of an heavily pregnant Adesua Etomi, and other pictures of other cast such as RMD, Eyinna Nwigwe.
Adesua Etomi is set to get married to Banky W in reality after the news was announced yesterday.
See more photos:
 

Source: Tori


Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

See Kemi Olunloyo chat with Daddy Freeze from Port Harcourt prison

Kemi Olunloyo speaks with Daddy Freeze from Port Harcourt prison and the radio presenter shares …

One comment

  1. Reuben
    May 5, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Omg!!! The decision of banky W getting married to Adesua is indeed a prelude of the wedding party film.We never knew it was until now.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946