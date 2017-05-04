Banky W’s Fiancee, Adesua Etomi Flaunts Baby Bump | Photos

Bankole Wellington, Nigerian singer has shared photos of his beautiful fiancee on set as they progress with the part two of the Wedding Party.

Wedding Party Star, Banky W shared pictures of some scene from the part two of the movie.

Banky W who married Adesua Etomi in the first part of the movie uploaded a picture of an heavily pregnant Adesua Etomi, and other pictures of other cast such as RMD, Eyinna Nwigwe.

Adesua Etomi is set to get married to Banky W in reality after the news was announced yesterday.

See more photos: