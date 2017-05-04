Chris Okotie attacks TB Joshua over Israel relocation, says “Joshua is an impostor,” (Photos)

Flamboyant Nigerian Pastor Chris Okotie has blasted Prophet T.B. Joshua over his proposed relocation to Israel.

Speaking on Facebook, under a news article he reposted detailing Joshua’s alleged relocation, Okotie, who has long been an outspoken critic of Joshua, described the cleric as an attention-seeking “impostor”.

The pastor of Household of God International Ministries wrote on his official Facebook Profile:

Joshua is an impostor. He is controlled by a malevolent misanthropic spirit. His hypocritical jeremiad should be ignored.

He is just another frustrated shaman seeking public sympathy.

Chris’ statement sparked an argument among his fans they are still trying to recover from. See below: