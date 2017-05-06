I Am Due To Marry In June But I Am Scared Of s*x Because I Was Circumcised – Lady Narrates

An upcoming bride has shared how she’s scared of s*x because she was circumcised when she was little. According to her story shared by Joro Olumofin, she said she is scared of not going to enjoy the s*x when after her wedding which is coming up in June.

She added that she had read a lot of complains from husbands who complained about their wives’ s*x lives–a life she doesn’t want to live with her family.

Read her story below:

