An upcoming bride has shared how she’s scared of s*x because she was circumcised when she was little. According to her story shared by Joro Olumofin, she said she is scared of not going to enjoy the s*x when after her wedding which is coming up in June.
She added that she had read a lot of complains from husbands who complained about their wives’ s*x lives–a life she doesn’t want to live with her family.
Read her story below:
Cutting male and female private parts are similar. 1) They are unnecessary, extremely painful, and traumatic. 2) They can have adverse s*xual and psychological effects. 3) They are generally done by force on children. 4) They are generally supported by local medical doctors. 5) Pertinent biological facts are not generally known where procedures are practiced. 6) They are defended with reasons such as tradition, religion, aesthetics, cleanliness, and health. These reasons are used to mask underlying reasons.7) Those who are cut have a compulsion to repeat their trauma on their children, a symptom of post-traumatic stress disorder. 8) The choice may be motivated by underlying psychosexual reasons. 9) The rationale has currently or historically been connected to controlling s*xual pleasure. 10) They are often believed to have no effect on normal s*xual functioning. 11) They are generally accepted and supported by those who have been subjected to them. 12) Critical public discussion is generally taboo where the procedures are practiced. 13) They can result in serious complications that can lead to death. 14) The adverse effects are hidden by repression and denial. 15) Dozens of potentially harmful physiological, emotional, behavioral, s*xual, and social effects on individuals and societies have never been studied. 16) On a qualitative level, cutting the private parts of male and female children are the same. The harm starts with the first cut, any cut. 17) The decision is generally controlled by men though women may be supportive. 18) They violate the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. 19) They often exist together. 20) To stop one, we must stop both. Then we may better develop toward our individual and social potential. May courage overcome conformity.