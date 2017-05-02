Ex Presidents meet in Minna, Niger State over President Buhari state of health

The health of President Muhammadu Buhari as been a major concern to a lot of people in the country and according to facts emerging from a meeting that emerged between three former Nigeria Leaders, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna, Niger State.It was revealed that the trio are concerned about the state of health of the President.

According to the Nation, it was learnt that the three former Presidents have decided to pay a visit to the President Buhari to ascertain the true state of his health. President Obasanjo and General Abdulsalami would go for the visit because General Babangida’s state of health will not allow him travel.

In the meeting which lasted for two hours, it was learnt that they expressed concern over the politicking of the President’s health which they noted is unhealthy and a threat to national development.

They also reportedly frowned at the discordant tune by the President’s media aides and his close associates which they plan to discuss when they meet him. The meeting according to sources ended with a prayer for the health of President Buhari and General Babangida.

