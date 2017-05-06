Fans Go Gaga As Regina Daniels Shares New Photos

16 years old Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels took to Instagram to share this photo of herself dressed in a body hugging dress which exposes her back and a bit of her pant.

Fans go gaga with some saying she looks sexy while some things her mom has failed in her duty.

See comments and photo below.

Source: Instagram

