Fans Go Gaga As Regina Daniels Shares New Photos

Jo Daniel May 6, 2017

16 years old Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels took to Instagram to share this photo of herself dressed in a body hugging dress which exposes her back and a bit of her pant.

Fans go gaga with some saying she looks sexy while some things her mom has failed in her duty.

See comments and photo below.

Source: Instagram


One comment

  1. Harrison Jerom
    May 6, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    wow Regina. ….minimise the exposure of ur inner most for it’s ur virtue

    Reply

