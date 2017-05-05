Girl who got beaten by her father for watching television at her neighbour’s place, gets new television and 2 years Gotv subscription

A girl who got battered by her father for going to watch Television at her neighbour’s place, can now watch television at her own house after sympathisers donated a television set and a GOTV decoder with a two-year subscription to the family of a young girl whose father brutalised her for going to a neighbour’s room to watch television in Ibadan, Oyo State.
The story of young Esther went viral on April 20, 2017, after a Facebook user, one Olagunju Adeleke, posted pictures of the girl with bruises all over her body online.
Sympathisers have donated a brand new Samsung television, a GOTV decoder with two years subscription, and foodstuff to Esther’s family.
They also provided the family with accommodation.
this is a very touching and a testimony that there are still good people.
thanks for all the nigerians who did one or two things to soften the issues this family is having