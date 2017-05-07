Though the average Nigerian man is circumcised, there are cultures where males are not circumcised until they reach certain age.

If you happen to find yourself in bed with a man whose foreskin is still intact, here’s what to expect…

Risk of infection: Experts warn that when a man is uncircumcised, moisture can get trapped between his man-hood and his foreskin, creating the ideal environment for bacteria to incubate.

“Female s*x partners of uncircumcised men are at increased risk of bacterial vaginosis,” says an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Dr. Supriya Mehta.

Such men may also be more likely to pass along any infections they have, including yeast infections, Urinary Tract Infections, and Sexually Transmitted Diseases, particularly HPV and HIV.

Dirty groin area: It can be pretty difficult to keep an uncircumcised man-hood fresh 100 percent of the time, experts say. “Although most men that are uncircumcised do a very good job cleaning below the foreskin, it’s more of a task for them,” says Mehta.

Increased pleasure: One recent study from Denmark found that women with circumcised spouses were twice as likely to report dissatisfaction with s*x than those with uncircumcised hubbies. This is because the foreskin can be a tool for pleasure.

The reason is simple: When an uncircumcised man’s foreskin retracts during erection, it may bunch up around the base of his man-hood, providing a little extra friction against the cli**ris.

“This is going to play a role in pleasure for women who have the clitoral pattern of arousal,” Mehta says.

Less pain: Again, there’s cause for joy, as Danish researchers say women with circumcised partners are three times more likely to experience s*xual pain than ladies with uncircumcised spouses.

“The uncircumcised man-hood is much glossier, with a more velvety feel,” says study leader, Paduch. “So, for women who aren’t lubricating well, they may have much less discomfort having s*x with a man who is uncircumcised.”

He adds that men who have their foreskin intact require lubricant far less frequently during s*x, since the skin of their man-hood is naturally slicker.

Source: Punch

