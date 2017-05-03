Friday , 5 May 2017
My Husband And I Had Threesome With A Lady When We Were Dating, Now He’s Still Asking For It After Marriage – Housewife Narrates

Olayinka May 3, 2017

In a story shared by Break_or_makeup, a housewife has narrated how she and her husband had threesome with a lady they met on the beach when they were courting.

Now after marriage and a son, the husband has come back to say he wants another threesome to the extent of going outside for it if his wife fails to grant his request.

Read her story below:


One comment

  1. dutch
    May 4, 2017 at 8:12 am

    There is nothing you can do had it been you rejected it then it wouldn’t have occured I believe everything lies on him

    Reply

