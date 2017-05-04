JAMB Releases Mock Exam Results

Results to the recently just-concluded Mock Exam for the 2017 UTME have been released.. and it’s free to check. Follow the instructions outlined below to check your 2017 JAMB Mock Exam Result.

1. Visit the JAMB portal at www.jamb.org.ng/efacility/. PS: Do not use MTN or GLO Network to Visit the Jamb Portal.

2. Login with your profile email and password.

3. Click on “Result Notification” among the list of services and click on “UTME Examination (Mock)”.

4. Your result will be displayed to you or you would see the message “You did not seat for Mock Examination”.

Source: Yabaleftonline

