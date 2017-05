Linda Ikeji Replies Don Jazzy’s Proposal (Read What She Said)

The news about Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s engagement broke the internet some few hours ago prompting Don Jazzy to put up a funny tweet to Linda Ikeji.

Alas, Linda finally replied.

See what Don Jazzt tweet and Linda Ikeji’s response below:-

Someone even offered to be the ring bearer grin 😄😄😄

