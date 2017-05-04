Mercy Aigbe coughing blood a week after being beaten – Commissioner reveals

A commissioner has revealed shocking details about actress Mercy Aigbe’s domestic violence story which broke the internet recently.
It has been revealed that with civil and criminal actions being instituted against Lanre Gentry, estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, there are indications of a tough time ahead for the hotelier who, on Tuesday, was quizzed by the Lagos State department of Domestic and $exual Violence Response Team (DSVRT).
According to The Nation, the visibly angry Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Lagos State, Mrs. Lola Akande, revealed that it was disheartening to see the state Aigbe was when she came to her office to report the case.
“She was coughing blood from her nose and mouth and she had injury on her face which the doctor said she must have an operation.
I was so angry that I need to see the face of the man that did this to her, and so we invited him and he came yesterday (Tuesday) to say his own side of the story to the official in charge of domestic violence.
But any man that can beat a woman to a pulp like that to the extent that she is still coughing blood one week after the incident need to have his head examined,” said Akande.
According to her, the Lagos State Government has secured a restraining order for Aigbe from any further abuse by her husband.
She commended the courage of Aigbe for voicing out her ordeal, and urged other women going through similar situation not to keep quiet about their ordeal.
“I must commend the courage of mercy, because what she did is what other women who are victims of domestic violence out there need to do, they don’t need to hide it except they want to die there.”
Adding her voice to the matter, Coordinator of DSVRT, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said the order henceforth prevents Mr. Gentry from getting close to his wife until further notice, assuring that the government would pursue the case to a logical conclusion.
She disclosed that Gentry, who may be charged for domestic violence, is expected to appear in court in two weeks’ time to give reasons why the restraining order should not be made perpetual.
Vivour-Adeniyi said the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode was committed to stemming the tide of domestic violence, regardless of who the victim or the offender is, saying that Aigbe is yet another victim whose case would be treated according to the law.
“We are actually working on the case with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), we are handling both civil and criminal. The criminal aspect of the domestic violence has been reported to the DPO of Area F and we accompanied her to the station with a view to charging the criminal aspect to court. So that is being handled.
“The civil aspect which is to ensure that she is protected, that is where the restraining order comes in, which is provided by the Prevention Against Domestic Violence Law 2007. So, we approached the family court and we got a restraining order on her behalf, restraining Mr. Gentry from I think one mile from her.”
I think this Lagos state domestic violence law is doing more harm creating more problem rather than solving them. since this law is been promogated domestic violence still happen at every corner of the state at different level and different degree simply because this has given women more power to disrespect, abuse and fraustrate their hubby believing they are proctected by the law. woman have become more arrogant unlike the days of our fathers when there was no such law but moral values where instill into the wifes. where woman respect their husbands, submissive and obey them and the peace prevail. I want these women in charge to know that no man in his right mind and sence will like to bruterlize his wife which he has gone through much to wins mind into marriage at least they were ounces two lover birds. With level of sanction they have been placing on men so far sending men to prison, placing men on fine and kinds of restrictions, and the level of the noise make so far, yet this trend of domestic violence still occur I think this is enough reason to have a rethink by the so called woman affair body. so many men are facing hell through their wifes many men have been fraustrated by their wifes all in the name of law procting woman, women grows ego day by day against the husbands, especially when the man does not have enough and yet woman can never get enough, they are unsatisfiable . so I think this woman affair ministry should focus more on restating the value of a happy home where woman would be the source of happiness to her husband and not the source of distraction, fraustration and sorrow all in the name of marriage and the law. they should spend more time and resource on giving women orientation on family core values, rather than solving problems on the surface they should try to solve from the root. they should know they are creating more problem than they can solve.
this is nonsense. a man who lay hands on his wife is no man.