Sunday , 7 May 2017
Messi rejects new contract talks with Barcelona

Tope Alabi May 7, 2017

Lionel Messi, Barcelona’s all-time record goalscorer, has rejected the offer of a new contract to throw his future at the Nou Camp into significant doubt.

The Argentina international has been with the Catalan giants since joining the club aged 13, but there are no guarantees he will extend his association with the club beyond when his deal expires in June 2018.

According to the reports coming from the leading Spanish publication AS,  understands that  Messi has rebuffed a new deal worth between €30m and €35m (£25.41m-£29.65m) following months of talks between the two parties.

Father and agent Jorge Messi has been central to the negotiations, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

Negotiations are however ongoing between the Messi camp and Barcelona, whose president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been reassured that a deal will be agreed but only on the right terms.

Messi, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, is in no rush to put pen to paper – despite the looming expiration of his contract – and they are preparing to hold out for the best possible deal which they expect to be forthcoming.

Messi has won 29 major honours including the La Liga title eight times and the Champions League on four separate occasions


One comment

  1. Olusegun Samson
    May 7, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Please leave Barcelona and come to Liverpool…. Messi the only footballer I’ve ever seen with a great talent.. I called him God of football.

    Reply

