Nnamdi Kanu meets with South East leaders in Abuja

Just days after the release of the leader of the Indeginous People of Biafra,(IPOB ),  Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday had a meeting with some South East Senators.

The meeting held in Abuja. Present at the meeting were Deputy senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Theodor Orji, Senator Sam Egwu, Senator Abaribe, Senator Andy Ubah and others…


  1. SirPrince
    May 3, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Was counting to make sure the gathering is not morethan 10. Just 9. I just dey watch sha oo

