Pastor gives birth to twins after 18 years of waiting

There is nothing impossible for God to do, that was the story of Pastor Daniel Unongo, the Chaplain Benue State Government House/Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Religion, as he welcomed a set of twins with his wife, after 18 years of marriage.
The governor is also pictured cradling the twins yesterday evening during a visit to the new parents.
He made the impossible, possible He made the impossible, possible. The man lifted up his eyes unto Ps 121 and his blessing came from the Lord God Almighty. May our blessings in this month come from our God Almighty in Jesus name.