President Buhari misses yet another FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is again absent at a meeting of the Federal Executive Council which is ongoing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the meeting which started at about 11am.

This is the third time Osinbajo will be presiding over the meeting in recent times.

No official reason has been given for Buhari’s absence as of the time of filing this report.

