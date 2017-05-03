Friday , 5 May 2017
President Buhari misses yet another FEC meeting

Tope Alabi May 3, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari is again absent at a meeting of the Federal Executive Council which is ongoing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the meeting which started at about 11am.

This is the third time Osinbajo will be presiding over the meeting in recent times.

No official reason has been given for Buhari’s absence as of the time of filing this report.


One comment

  1. niko
    May 3, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    It is appropriate and constitutional for the Vice-President to continue to preside over the affairs of state while the President seeks the best treatment anywhere in the world.

