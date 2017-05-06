Sunday , 7 May 2017
See beautiful photos from Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s introduction ceremony

OGA May 6, 2017

Its going down!! Yours truly, Banky W is getting married to the most beautiful nollywood actress ever! Adesua Etomi, congrats to them both, there was once a time when we used to call mummy Rita Dominic the most beautiful actress in Nollywood, not anymore, Adesua Etomi got the crown now, plus she has a husband on top! Big things!


One comment

  1. Jessica chinwe Vincent
    May 7, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    I am so happy for you two and l pray to God Almighty to make your marriage the best ever, among every other celebraties……. Safe journey my sweets and l love you guys so much from my heart……i pray for mine to comes soon and to be lovely like yours…Amen….kisses

    Reply

