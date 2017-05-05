See the renowned Nigerian author, lawyer, Chidera Okolie who declares herself open to potential suitors, gives 10 strict conditions

A renowned Nigerian author and lawyer, Chidera Okolie, has declared herself open on soicial media, asking potential suitors to contact her through direct message on instagram and as such went further to give 10 strict conditions to be met.

See message below:

Attention!!

Good morning ☺

The DM is now open for applications!

However the following should be noted.

1. Certain greetings like “Hi baby”, “Good morning my angel” “Hi love” has never been, and will never be responded to. For the singular reason we are not acquainted (not yet😉)

2. Please do not bother applying if your handle is, or similar to any of these @emekatoomuchmoney@Taiwobillionaire @Jiderunningthings@TheDonOfLagos @DonMoney@Sexyforthegirls @JoeSexyAss@Mikesixpacks😞😩

3. Also, avoid me if the first picture I’ll see on your page is a shirtless six packs (I’ll drool but that’s it…nothing personal☺) or a stack of money or goldchains.

4. Go straight to the point…don’t use my publications as a reference point. “Hi, my name is Obinna Kunle Musa. Can I know you better?”👍

“I would like to get your book and your number to stay in touch for updates” (😂 crook).

5. All denominations and tribes are welcome. (Foreign nationals included)

6. Do not abbreviate like a college kid.

“Hi, my name z John. Pliz snd ur numba. I’ll lyk 2 stay in touch” is a no no!!!!👎

“Hi, my name is John. Please send your number. I’ll like to stay in touch”👍👍

7. I speak my dialect fluently. Don’t be afraid to “famz” me in igbo language if you can☺

8. A humorous, artistic, sarcastic or witty individual will stand a greater chance.. (But if you are not….pleaseeeeeee…don’t try)😊

9. Please keep whatever your pastor said to you to yourself. God is yet to speak to me about you.

10. Finally, keep it simple…or you’ll lose me at “hello”.

TO GOD BE THE GLORY!!

Thank you☺

