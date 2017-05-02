VERY SERIOUS WARNING:- See What Ritualists Are Doing To Some Nigerians

Someone sent this to us and claimed it happened somewhere around lagos.

Read below:-

This is a serious warning….

Please, don’t leave your cloths Spread outside in the night till morning.

A friend share with me what happen to a set of people in Lagos that left their cloths outside and in the night a vehicle was driven in and some guys came out of the vehicle and opened the boot.

They brought out a casket from the car and they removed all the cloths spread on the rope outside the house and put them inside the casket for some minutes.

They opened the casket and brought out the cloths and spread them back and left. But unfortunately, A woman sitting upstairs was watching all what they were doing. When the day break the woman raised alarm to everyone living in the house and told them what happened in the night.

They decided to burn all the cloths, as they gathered the cloths to pour kerosene and set fire on it, suddenly all the cloths disappeared. That was how they would’ve disappeared if the wore the cloths. 😲

May God save us from evil of this end time. People are looking for money anyhow and they can do anything just to become rich over night.

Let us pass this message to all our friends and family especially those at home. The protection of the Lord will be upon us and ours, in the Mighty name of God.

What you think about this Madness?

Drop your comments

Source: NaijaLoaded

