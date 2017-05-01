Friday , 5 May 2017
I Have Been Having s*x With My Mother Since Age 12 — 26-Year-Old Man Shares Interesting Story

Olayinka May 1, 2017

Wonders they say shall never end, that is the story of a 26-year-old man who says he has been having s*x with his mother since he was 12-years-old.

According to the man whose story was shared by Joro Olumofin, his mother started molesting him at a younger age by sucking his man-hood.

He added that he had confronted his mother over their abominable acts, but his mother threatened him. He further narrated that his new girlfriend caught him and his mother in bed and has been threatening to expose them.

One comment

  1. Monica
    May 2, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Both of you need deliverance. Wonders shall never end.

    Reply

