Why Do You Think Your School is The Best in Nigeria? – 5 Camon CX up for grabs

University of Ibadan has been known to rank top 5 among the universities in Nigeria, and it still is. A recent report has placed it as the best university in Nigeria, being the 8th best University in Africa. Though we can do better; this is commendable.

There have been an aged-long rivalry among universities in Nigeria as per which is really the best in terms of facilities, quality of teaching and quality of students. It seems this debate won’t end soon as many students have been advancing different reasons they think their school is the best.

If you think you have the best reasons why your school is the best in Nigeria, TECNO Mobile is kick-starting a Campus based activity known as Camon CX Campus Challenge. Students across Nigeria Universities are required to take a selfie in their favorite spots on campus and post online using the hashtag #CXCampus #Unilag if you are a student of university of Lagos or #CXCampus #Uniben if you are a student of University of Benin.

5 Lucky winners will smile home with the new Camon CX. The Camon CX is bundled with 16MP front camera with Dual LED flash and same 16MP Camera at the back with Quad-LED flash for capturing clearer selfie and brighter pictures even in the darkest of environment.

Rules and Regulation for Camon CX Campus Challenge

1: Take a selfie in your favourite spot in your campus.

2: Facebook – To submit your entry On Facebook, click on the Camon CX Campus challenge Post on Facebook, and submit your entry as a comment. [The Camon CX Campus post will be pinned]. Like and share the Facebook post for your entry to be valid.

3: Instagram & Twitter – Post your challenge on Instagram or Twitter, using the hashtag #CXCampus #UNILAG (if you’re a student of University of Lagos) or #CXCampus #Uniben (if you’re a student of University of Benin), follow @tecnomobileng, and state the reasons your school is the best in Nigeria.

4: Invite your Family and Friends to like, comment and share your picture online.

5: Our pool of judges will select the 5 best winners with the most “Creative” and “Intelligent” reasons, from the universities nationwide.

6: The 5 lucky Winners will be decorated as TECNO Youth Ambassadors and awarded a brand new Camon CX.

7: The CX Campus Challenge will run from 8th May to 31st May, 2017.

8: Terms and Conditions Apply

