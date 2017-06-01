1 Natural Knee Pain Remedy

Anyone who has experienced knee pain knows it is far more than just a functional issue…

It can severely limit your quality of life, preventing you from exercising and doing the things that you love, like spending time with your kids and grandkids and enjoying hobbies like golfing and travel.

There are many causes of knee pain from sprains, strains and arthritis to damage to ligaments, tendons, and the meniscus, which provides the cushion between the bones of the joint.

Too many people try to ignore the pain, living with it day-to-day until unable to stand it anymore, they head to their doctor’s office.

Unfortunately, your treatment options are often limited to NSAID medication that even the FDA has issued warnings against because of their link to heart failure in patients.

Or, you may be offered a steroid injection into the knee joint itself, which comes with the risk of joint infection, nerve damage and even tendon rupture.

You may be wondering where that leaves you and if there are any options out there that can give you safe relief from your knee pain.

And, luckily the answer is yes.

There is one powerful protein that can provide significant relief from your knee pain and even strengthen the joint itself.

Collagen to heal your knees — and more

Collagen is a natural protein in your body that gives your cartilage its strength.

Strands of this protein actually bind together, forming a type of rope with both flexibility and excellent tensile strength.

There are two types of collagen supplements available.

The first is un-hydrolyzed collagen which is made up of large collagen molecules. Because of the size of these molecules, they have to be broken down by your digestion before your body can absorb and use them.

The second is hydrolyzed collagen. This collagen is pre-digested and ready for your body to absorb and use right away. This makes hydrolyzed collagen the kind you want to use for your knees.

Hydrolyzed collagen can be found in supplement form or in bone broth, which you can easily make in your own home.

Collagen whys and how-tos

Whether the pain in your knees is due to injury, osteoarthritis, or even that dreaded rheumatoid arthritis collagen can help you achieve the relief you’re looking for.

If you choose to take a collagen supplement, a hydrolyzed collagen powder is a great choice. It can be found online or in your natural vitamin shop and can easily be blended into smoothies or even mixed into a glass of tea or water.

If you’d like to cook up you own collagen, try making your own bone broth to get not only its benefits in erasing knee pain but also its gut healing power. You can find a recipe from our foodie expert, Kelley Martin, on making easy slow cooker bone broth right here.

You don’t have to let knee pain put a crimp in your lifestyle. Use collagen to strengthen your joints and get active again. Oh, did I mention you’ll love what it does for your skin?

source: Easyhealthoptions

