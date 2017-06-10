10 Times Women Find You Incredibly Sexy

We may joke that you’re a gross, hairy beast who farts in bed and needs new shoes. And you may very well be all of those things some of the time. But the truth is there are little things men do every day, sometimes without even trying, that women

find incredibly sexy. So, go ahead, bask in the glory of the following moments.

1. When you’ve just taken a shower. There’s something (okay, maybe everything) incredibly sexy about a man who’s just stepped out of the shower. Especially if he still has a towel wrapped around his waist. The clean smell of a manly soap combined with near indecency does it just about every time.

2. When you’re holding a puppy or kitten. Or baby goat. Or a baby human. Or anything else that’s tiny and adorable. But you already knew this, right? When you love on a baby, it gets us every time—especially those of us who want to have a baby. It makes us think about you putting a baby in us!

3. When you spontaneously show us physical affection. Whether you come up behind us to give us a shoulder massage when we’re at the computer, or try to inconspicuously play grab-a*s in the grocery store, when you unexpectedly show us physical affection, it makes us feel desired. And that makes us desire you (at least most of the time).

4. When you’re doing housework. Look, anytime you unexpectedly help with something, it’s hot. And a recent study found that wives take it as a sign of love and caring when men contribute to chores. Plus, it makes us feel less stressed, which means we might have more energy for s*x. So pick up a broom and get to work!

5. When you’re making eye contact with us. When you lock eyes with us—whether we’re deep in conversation or you’re doing it from across the room—it makes us feel noticed, respected and connected to you. It also exudes confidence, which is always super sexy.

6. When you roll up your sleeves. When you undo those little buttons and roll up your shirtsleeves to do just about anything (except get into a fight), it shows us that you mean business. And that’s a turn-on. In fact, women on Reddit compared it to men’s fascination with b**bs.

7. When you’re fixing something. Whether you’re helping a friend with a crashed website, or half your body is tucked under a car or the sink as you tinker with tools, you’re incredibly attractive when you’re concentrating on solving a problem. It’s even hotter if it’s something you’re doing for us.

8. When you’re cooking. A man who takes command in the kitchen is a major turn-on. When you cook us an amazing meal, not only do we get a taste of your skills and your passion, we feel taken care of. Clean up when you’re done and we’re all yours.

9. When you’re grilling. This is along the same lines of cooking, but even more primal. Preparing food for us and manning a fire? Forget about it. Most of us really don’t mind that smoky smell that lingers in your beard after, either.

10. When you’re kind. Whether you’re standing up for the underdog, helping our parents with something around the house or being extra friendly (but not creepy-friendly) to the server on our date night, genuine kindness is always appealing. It warms us to you, which usually works out in everyone’s favor.

source: Mademen

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: