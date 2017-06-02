Tuesday , 27 June 2017
FCMB

2 Commercial Buses In Head-on Collision | Photos

Deolu June 27, 2017

A couple of commuters in the commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos have been injured in a ghastly road crash that took place recently.

 
Two commercial vehicles involved in a head-on collision at Imota Road, Ikorodu, Lagos.
There were multiple casualties but they were all rescued. The vehicle appeared destroyed beyond repair.
However, LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) was quick to the rescue. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency since its introduction has helped tremendously in attending to accident victims in the state.
See more photos:
 

Source: Tori

