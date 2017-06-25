Sunday , 25 June 2017
200 level UNILAG Girl Posts Video Of Herself Dancing Unclad Online

Jo Daniel June 25, 2017

Our girls of Nowadays need to think outside the box when making decisions..

The lust for attention and online fame has led majority of these girls to do the Unthinkable.

Here is a video a lady who is a Student of University of Lagos posted of herself dancing while in the hostel.

I wonder how she would feel about this in years to come.

2 comments

  1. gift ovat
    June 25, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    may God in heaven have mercy on her

    Reply
  2. alphonsus.
    June 25, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    What will her parent tell us about her upbringing. she acted like a child from a broken home. The university should find her out for Reformation. Lord have Mercy.

    Reply

