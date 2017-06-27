200L Student of UNILORIN Dies After His Friends Forced Him To Do This | Photo

A 200 Level student of the University of Ilorin, has reportedly drowned after allegedly being forced to swim by friends during the Sallah celebrations.

According to multiple online reports, a 200 level assistant Class Representative for English Education, University of Ilorin, identified as Olaitan Bolaji Shamsudeen, reportedly died on Monday after he was allegedly forced to swim by friends.

The Student Union president, who commiserated with the family of the departed soul said; “My heart goes out to his entire family. It’s a pathetic news. May his soul rest in peace”