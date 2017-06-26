2017 BET Awards: Full Winners List

The 2017 BET Awards show took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, yesterday. Top international stars and African music stars were present at the event.
Check out the complete winners list below.
Video of the year: Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”; Beyonce, “Sorry”
Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars
Best female R&B/pop Artist: Beyonce
Best male hip hop artist: Kendrick Lamar
Best female hip hop artist: Remy Ma
Best new artist: Chance the Rapper
Album of the year: Beyonce, “Lemonade”
Best group: Migos
Best gospel/inspirational award: Lecrae
Best collaboration: Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, “No Problem”; Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
YoungStars award: Yara Shahidi
Viewers’ choice award: Beyonce, “Sorry”
Centric award: Solange, “Cranes In the Sky”
Video director of the year: Beyonce and Kahlil Joseph, “Sorry”
Best actor: Mahershala Ali
Best actress: Taraji P. Henson
Best movie: “Hidden Figures”
Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams
Sportsman of the year: Stephen Curry
Humanitarian award: Chance the Rapper
Lifetime achievement award: New Edition
Best international act, Europe: Stormzy, England
Best international act, Africa: Wizkid, Nigeria