2017 BET Awards: Full Winners List

The 2017 BET Awards show took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, yesterday. Top international stars and African music stars were present at the event.

Check out the complete winners list below.

Video of the year: Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”; Beyonce, “Sorry”

Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars

Best female R&B/pop Artist: Beyonce

Best male hip hop artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best female hip hop artist: Remy Ma

Best new artist: Chance the Rapper

Album of the year: Beyonce, “Lemonade”

Best group: Migos

Best gospel/inspirational award: Lecrae

Best collaboration: Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, “No Problem”; Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

YoungStars award: Yara Shahidi

Viewers’ choice award: Beyonce, “Sorry”

Centric award: Solange, “Cranes In the Sky”

Video director of the year: Beyonce and Kahlil Joseph, “Sorry”

Best actor: Mahershala Ali

Best actress: Taraji P. Henson

Best movie: “Hidden Figures”

Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams

Sportsman of the year: Stephen Curry

Humanitarian award: Chance the Rapper

Lifetime achievement award: New Edition

Best international act, Europe: Stormzy, England

Best international act, Africa: Wizkid, Nigeria

