41% Of Young Women (18-25Yrs) Say They Prefer Bigger Bosom Than Higher IQ

A substantial portion of young women, would choose bigger Bosom s over brains, according to a recent online survey.

The U.K. discount website MyVoucherCodes asked 1,100 18-25-year-old women if they would trade their IQ’s for bigger Bosom s. One-third of respondents said they would.

The survey, also found that 41 percent of women would rather have bigger Bosom s than a high IQ, and 24 percent of those who preferred bigger Bosom s said it was because it would make them “feel happier.”

In addition, 44 percent of the respondents would rather have a “slim figure” than high intelligence, with 29 percent of those women saying they felt being slim would make them feel “more confident.”

The survey also suggests that the women’s preferences might have more to do with what they think men value than what they value in themselves.

Fifty-seven percent of the women said they thought men would be “more interested” in them romantically if they had bigger Bosom s and 59 percent said they thought that, when looking for a relationship, men valued the appearance of a woman more so than her intelligence.

Overall, a whopping 79 percent of women surveyed felt they were judged more by their appearance than by their intelligence.

There were also economic concerns behind many of the women’s preferences. The survey found that 49 percent of the respondents believed that being “attractive” would also help a woman in her career.

That assumption is backed up by a survey last year that found thin women make more money than other females.

More broadly, the survey highlights what author Courtney Martin calls “The Frightening New Normalcy of Hating Your Body.”

One of the keys to combatting negative body image, Martin writes, is to understand that these issues aren’t exclusive to, upper-class women:

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: