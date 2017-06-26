LASG upgrade 40 Primary Healthcare Centres

The Lagos State Government has renewed effort to ensure that victims of all forms of s*xual assault receive adequate medical assistance, 40 Primary Healthcare Centres has across the State to cater for all related cases.

This is just as the Lagos State Domestic and s*xual Violence Response Team in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Primary Health Care Board, have stepped up efforts to implement the already launched s*xual Assault Standing Order and s*xual Assault Evidence Examination Kit also known as r*pe kits.

Coordinator of DSVRT, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, who spoke at a recent training session for health workers of PHCs, said the Centres have been empowered to render 24-hour service, laboratory testing, HIV Counselling and Testing, and Maternal and Child Health Services.

She said participants at the training were drawn from 10 areas including Agege Local Government Area (LGA), Orile Agege Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA, Ifelodun LCDA, Apapa LGA, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Badagry LGA, Olorunda LCDA, Ibeju Lekki LGA and Lekki LCDA.

She said the continuous training and upgrade of health facilities was in furtherance of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s desire to ensuring that all survivors of s*xual assault, irrespective of class or means, can receive comprehensive medical care at no cost.

She recalled that the r*pe kits, also known as s*xual Assault Evidence Examination Kits were launched in 2016 and are currently available at all comprehensive PHCs

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

