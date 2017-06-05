5 S*x Positions For The Couch

When you just can’t make it to the bedroom, try these five best s*x positions for the couch. Having s*x on the couch is a great way to spice up your s*x life when you’re used to only having s*x in the bedroom. Even when you are not in a rush, having s*x on the couch can exciting and fun. Experience unbelievable passion and pleasure when you having s*x in one of these five s*x positions for the couch.

Woman standing spread eagle. In this s*x position for the couch the woman stands on the couch with her legs spread wide apart. The man stands on the floor facing the woman. The man grabs the back of both of the woman thighs and pulls her towards him, so he can enter her.

Woman on top. The man can lay on the couch while the woman straddles him in this s*x position for the couch. Another variation of this s*x position is for the guy to be sitting up while the woman gets on top of him. To mix things up even more, the girl can ride the guy’s man-hood facing away from him.

Doggie Style. This is a really fun s*x position for the couch. The woman gets on her hands and knees while the guy is on his knees entering her from behind. For added stability the woman can hold onto the edge of the couch while she is in this position. To increase a woman’s pleasure the guy can reach around and play with the woman’s cli**ris while having s*x with her.

69. This is the perfect s*x position for the couch, because you don’t need a wide space to do it. The man lies on the couch and the woman gets on top him with her v**ina in his face and her mouth on his man-hood. Some people like to do this s*x position for the couch with the man on the top and the woman on the bottom.

Missionary. There are so many variations to the missionary position that it definitely tops the list of best s*x positions for the couch. To make the missionary position more intense on the couch, the woman can lock her legs around the guy’s back, so he enter her deeply. For even more variety the guy can hold one of the women’s legs on his shoulder while they are having s*x in this position.

source: Mademen

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: