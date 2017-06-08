Dieting is a challenge and once you add in eating out, it can seem impossible to lose the weight and keep it off.

But, there are ways to make healthy choices no matter where you choose to eat.

Here are the top 8 ways to eat out without sabotaging your diet.

1 Prepare in advance

Once you’ve decided where you will be eating, check out their menu online. You can look for healthy options and make your choice before you even leave your house.

By writing down your selection, including any cooking preferences, you’re more likely to stick to it when it comes time to actually place your order.

2 Order first

The best of intentions can go out the window when you hear your friends or spouse ordering fattier, more calorie-laden options.

When it’s time to order, jump in and go first to ensure you stick to your lighter pick. Who knows — maybe you’ll inspire your friends to make better choices.

3 Order smart

Don’t be afraid to ask for changes and substitutions when ordering to make your meal fit your diet plan.

Removing oils from the cooking process or asking for your food to be broiled rather than fried can help to reduce the amount of calories you’ll end up eating.

If you’ve chosen a grilled option, be sure to ask if it’s “flame-grilled”. Many restaurants use a griddle with a large amount of grease or other oils rather than a grill for their so-called grilled items. Don’t be fooled be these seemingly healthy items.

If your choice isn’t flame-grilled, you can ask for it to be broiled instead to avoid the extra calories hidden in griddle-cooked food.

4 Drink water

Added sugars or even artificial sweeteners can sabotage your weight loss efforts, so avoid sodas, diet drinks and sweet tea. If drinking alcohol, choose a glass of red wine over a high-calorie sugar-laden mixed cocktail.

And according to fitness expert Debra Atkinson, your body can breakdown fat better when it’s hydrated. It can also help you feel full so you eat less.

5 Be aware of salad dangers

Your doctor may have told you to eat more salads to lose weight but it’s important to remember that not all salads are created equal.

By the time you add in the dressing, many restaurant salads top out with far more calories and fat than your entrée. Ask for your dressing on the side so that you can lightly dress your salad, or choose vinegar and oil instead. Or just go with lemon juice to add some zing without any extra calories.

But there is one ingredient you may want to add to give your salad a 400 percent nutrient boost!

6 Skip the bread

The free bread basket is one of the many dangers to your diet you must avoid at any restaurant. Those yummy rolls are full of carbs to give your body a sugar rush, prompting you to eat more and order more.

But according to Dr. Michael Cutler, bread is just a filler food with little to no nutritional value. During milling, the healthy bran and germ of the wheat are completely discarded. The processing also destroys essential vitamins and nutrients.

Ask that your bread basket be removed to avoid temptation or have your friends keep it on their side of the table.

7 Watch your portions

Restaurant portions are often huge compared to the amount you would serve yourself at home. An easy fix is to ask for a to-go box to come with your meal. As soon as your meal is served cut your portion in half, putting one-half in the box to take home with you later. This ensures you won’t just keep eating even once you’re full. (Be careful at home as well, to keep your dinner plate from making you fat.)

8 Eat desert

You might think the best option when it comes to desert is to skip it entirely, but you’d be wrong…

According to research, knowing that you have to forgo dessert makes it harder for you to stick to a diet and more likely to put on extra pounds. That’s because you feel made to suffer… and that negativity can set you up to fail from the start.

But a sensible dessert has a positive effect… Ask for a desert made up of “the three pleasures” — nuts, fruit and dark chocolate. These ingredients are superfoods we should all be eating more of!

Just because you’re dieting doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a nice meal out. Follow the tips above and you can enjoy a restaurant meal and still lose weight.

