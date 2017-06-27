Actress Adesua Etomi Finally Explains How She Was Able To Keep Her Engagement With Banky W On A Lowkey

In the interview, the singer whose engagement announcement to Banky W broke the Internet back in May revealed how she was able to keep the news under wraps.

“I’m very particular about my inner circle,” she said. “You can count my closest friends on one hand and that’s because I believe you just need a few good friends, I am very friendly to everybody else.

Also my family, my mum, those are the people that keep it all together for me and they are always there and you can’t beat that.”

She also revealed five things people probably did not know about her.

“I’m left-handed. I’m not a fan of handbags and jewellery. I think Will Smith is perfect. My mum is a pastor and I sang in a choir for ten years.”

New couples on the block! Banky W and Adesua Etomi got engaged in February 2017. The duo have been dating since last year and are walking down the aisle soon.

Source: Naijaloaded

