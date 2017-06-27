Actress Mercy Aigbe’s Husband Says He Has Moved On

Lanre Gentry is way past all that infamous marital drama with his wife. According to his latest Instagram post, the businessman has moved on.

He shared a photo depicting,

“I am at that stage of life where I don’t care if someone stays or leaves.” “Que Sera; Sera What will be; will be. Sometimes we put so much effort trying to put broken pieces together. Take time to think; be appreciative of all situations and be grateful for whatever door that’s been slammed on your face. Be grateful for what God has blocked. If you like you stay; if you like you go. I will continue to say the truth.”

Recall that Aigbe arrived the UK last week to see a maxillofacial surgeon due to the injuries allegedly inflicted upon her by her now estranged husband, Lanre Gentry.

“In the UK to see an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon. “No woman should go through these much pain, anguish, and trauma all in the name of marriage.. #saynotodomesticviolence #onlyweakmenhittheirwives #sharingmyexperience

#pleaseleaveanabusivemarriage #yourlifematters #speakout #conqueror,” she wrote in the caption of the photos.

Mercy has moved on and on Sunday, May 28, 2017, visited a water park with friends and was pictured all smiles as she flaunted her body in a one-piece swimsuit.

It’s obvious the movie star has picked up the pieces of her life and she’s moving on! She has been all about God, motherhood and life.

Source: Instagram

