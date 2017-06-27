Adesua Etomi Makes New Revelation About Secret Romance with Banky W

Wedding Party movie actors, Adesua Etomi and Bankole Wellington have been applauded in the media for protecting their relationship at the budding stage.

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, whose engagement to Banky W came as a surprise and also broke the internet, has credited her few good friends, when asked how she managed to keep her engagement under wraps.

She said;

“I’m very particular about my inner circle,” she said.

“You can count my closest friends on one hand and that’s because I believe you just need a few good friends, I am very friendly to everybody else. Also my family, my mum, those are the people that keep it all together for me and they are always there and you can’t beat that”

The actress who kept her ‘thing’ a secret in an Industry where people snitch, and where nothing is hidden, went further to disclose five things people don’t know about her in her interview with Sunday Guardian Life;

“I’m left handed. I’m not a fan of handbags and jewellery. I think Will Smith is perfect. My mum is a pastor and I sang in a choir for ten years.”