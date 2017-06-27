Tuesday , 27 June 2017
Alleged Tonto Dikeh’s husband Snatcher Rosaline Meurer blasts Nigerians for ‘putting sand in her garri’

June 27, 2017

Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer who shared relationship goals collage on her Instagram page, slammed Nigerians for always ‘putting sand sand in ‘her’ garri’, as she claimed Nigerians are never happy when two people are in love with her hashtags.

Rosaline Meurer, who was has been slammed by Nigerians before now after she was linked to the marital crisis that rocked her colleague’s Tonto Dikeh’s home, wrote;

Rosaline Meurer

“😍❤️TOO CUTE ❤️😍Relationship Goals. 💏 Far Far Far Far Far away from Nigeria. Cases are RARE here. Dem go put sand sand for your garri #run #lovergirl #relationshipgoals #love #happycouple #cute #cuddles #youcannotfindthisinnigeria #oyinboman #naijamenheredoncast #poormentality #nohate #nigeriamenonlybuywomenwithmoney #moneyaintlove #thelovenopure #badbeleeverywhere #fact #ijumpandpass #everywomansdream #king #queen #team #inspired #friends #nosecrets #loyalty #rosyrelationship #everythingrosy #rosykisses #QueenOfAllQueens 👑”

 

