BBC Hausa Didn’t Interview Buhari, Edited Recorded Voice was Sent By His Aides

As mixed reactions and wild criticisms continue to trail President Muhammadu Buhari’s message to Nigerians where he spoke in Hausa language, a new revelation on the source of the tape has emerged.

We reported on Sunday that President Muhammadu Buhari, in a released message allegedly from BBC Hausa, called on Nigerians to embrace peace and avoid making reckless statements against others on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Popular online media platform, SaharaReporters, have authoritatively reported that the BBC Hausa did not interview President Buhari as being touted, adding that his heavily edited recorded tired voice was sent by his aides.

“Ofcourse most of us knew that he wasn’t interviewed by the BBC HAUSA service , anyone that thinks the president aides will allow a BBC reporter access to an ailing General Buhari showing signs of mental impairment as evident in the voice recording where he displayed all the tell tale signs of retrograde semantic amnesia which explains why he had to rely on the primary language he learnt as a child because of difficulty in deploying the secondary (English). May God bless Nigeria and get well Mr President”

