Beauty queen urges support for the underprivileged

Winner of the maiden edition of Miss Independence Anambra Beauty Pageant in 2014 and runner up at the 2015 edition of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Chizoba Ejike, has called for more support for the underprivileged in the society.

The soft-spoken damsel made the call in Awka, capital of Anambra State, during a charity concert staged to create awareness on gender inequality and women empowerment. She said that if not urgently addressed, the situation could cripple the national economy.

She said, “The essence of this charity concert is to drum up support for the underprivileged among us. It is also to draw society’s attention to the dangers of gender inequality and the harm it can cause the Nigerian economy in the long haul if women are continually denied opportunities basically because of their s*x.

“Nigeria is losing a lot annually for denying women the opportunity they ordinarily should were it not for their gender.

“Apart from this charity concert where many up and coming artistes had the opportunity to showcase their talents, we are also exploring other avenues especially entertainment to pass our message to the world.”

Relief and gift items were distributed to over 20 orphanage homes, 10 secondary schools while a lot of women were also empowered with various sums and materials during the musical programme.

Source: Punch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: