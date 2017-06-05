BECOME A MILLIONAIRE IN THE MOBGIDI LOTTERY GAMES

What are you waiting for? The Mobgidi train is here to make you RICH! Subscribe today for FREE by texting FREE TO 6621 and visiting Mobgidi.com for more information on how to start winning BIG!!!

Mobgidi via MTN Nigeria have rolled out “The Mobgidi Lottery Games“, a revolutionary web, mobile and sms based lottery that allows Nigerians win Mega Jackpots up to N50,000,000 and above. The product, a one of a kind subscription and on-demand based lottery system allows over 90 million Nigerians to play a variety of games from the comfort of their homes, offices and on the go – these games include but not limited to Lucky Digits, Nine Doors, Instant games, Lucky Cards, Trivia game and much more. The prizes to be won include but not limited to Cash prizes, Airtime and Data Bundles

Mobgidi Lottery is here to set the tone for what a premium Lottery should look like in the digital age. Combining the old established ways with new digital technology, mobile penetration, and new viral techniques, Mobgidi is here to take Lottery mainstream and entrench it into the general Nigerian consciousness.

Lucky 7, the pilot game is a subscription and on-demand game in which a player selects a 7 digit number and sends to the shortcode 6621 for MTN subscribers . A lottery draw will be done every evening to reveal the winning 7 digit number. Winnings are based on how best the player can match his digits to the digits in the drawn number. You can also play by visiting the Mobgidi website – http://www.mobgidi.com/.

Mobgidi games are easily accessible, anybody can enter with a realistic chance of winning because Mobgidi has a foolproof algorithm for number selection that is backed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission. Subscribers get value on Mobgidi.com that can be redeemed as cash or used for online purchases.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: