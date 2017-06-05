Saturday , 11 November 2017

BECOME A MILLIONAIRE IN THE MOBGIDI LOTTERY GAMES

Victor June 5, 2017

What are you waiting for? The Mobgidi train is here to make you RICH! Subscribe today for FREE by texting FREE TO 6621 and visiting Mobgidi.com for more information on how to start winning BIG!!!

Mobgidi via MTN Nigeria have rolled out “The Mobgidi Lottery Games“, a revolutionary web, mobile and sms based lottery that allows Nigerians win Mega Jackpots up to N50,000,000 and above. The product, a one of a kind subscription and on-demand based lottery system allows over 90 million Nigerians to play a variety of games from the comfort of their homes, offices and on the go –  these  games include but not limited to Lucky Digits, Nine Doors, Instant games, Lucky Cards, Trivia game and much more. The prizes  to be won include but not limited to  Cash prizes,  Airtime and  Data Bundles

Mobgidi Lottery is here to set the tone for what a premium Lottery should look like in the digital age. Combining the old established ways with new digital technology, mobile penetration, and new viral techniques, Mobgidi is here to take Lottery mainstream and entrench it into the general Nigerian consciousness.

Lucky 7, the pilot game is a subscription and on-demand game in which a player selects a 7 digit number and sends to the shortcode 6621 for MTN subscribers . A lottery draw will be done every evening to reveal the winning 7 digit number. Winnings are based on how best the player can match his digits to the digits in the drawn number. You can also play by visiting the Mobgidi website – http://www.mobgidi.com/.

Mobgidi games are easily accessible, anybody can enter with a realistic chance of winning because Mobgidi has a foolproof algorithm for number selection that is backed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission. Subscribers get value on Mobgidi.com that can be redeemed as cash or used for online purchases.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

‘How to Win Elections in Africa: Parallels with Donald Trump’ book tour begins after launch at Yale University

Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams, co-founders of StateCraft Inc., the nation-building arm under RED, on Wednesday, …

14 comments

  1. dele
    September 20, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    pls hellp i have been playing without wining since all this day. But today i was congratulate that i won 100,000. i dont know i to go about it

    Reply
  2. dele
    September 20, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    i need ur reply as to my reguest. i won but i dont know who to claim it. pls guide me

    Reply
  3. Yasum Ibrahim
    September 28, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Since i hav subscribed to mobgidi i did not even trial my luck,because i don’t no how to play

    Reply
  4. China
    September 29, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    How do they play this game?

    Reply
  5. madu Olympic w
    October 1, 2017 at 9:47 am

    how to pick 7no. and
    how does it works

    Reply
  6. john holyboy
    October 3, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    how will i play the game online

    Reply
  7. Becky
    October 5, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I don’t knw how to pay this game

    Reply
  8. Becky
    October 5, 2017 at 9:45 am

    you keep sending me draw Number I keep paying but never won.

    Reply
  9. Anthony kelvin
    October 6, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    i have prayed bt no win all my credit was taken everyday N30 was didopted even N100 please i need help.

    Reply
  10. Usulor Emmanuel
    October 17, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Pls I wants to play but don’t know how to play it, pls detail me

    Reply
  11. JOSCO ELECTRICAL WORK & INSTALLING.
    October 27, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Pls hw do i chose d no. out of how many no.1-90 or 1-?

    Reply
  12. JOSCO ELECTRICIAN
    October 27, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Pls hw do i chose d no. out of how many no.1-90 or 1-?

    Reply
  13. Abiola Oyeniyi
    November 4, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    I don’t understand this at all!

    Reply
  14. MUHAMMAD YUSUF
    November 11, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    I PRAY TO WIN TO PAY MY SCHOOL FEES

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946