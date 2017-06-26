Beef Alert!!! See How Ubi Franklin Shade Iyanya In His New Instagram Post

CEO Triple MG, Ubi Fraklin, may have just thrown a subtle shade via his Instagram handle while celebrating his act, Tekno.

Ubi, who accompanied Tekno, (whom he declared is his few months back) to the 2017 BET AWARDS where he was nominated in the BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT: AFRICA, category, shared photos of himself with the singer on his IG, penning down a caption which has many assuming he is throwing a not so subtle shade at former business partner, Iyanya.

He wrote:

So one man said when I leave you will suffer, But When you know Man is not God just smile and keep working hard.

GRACE LOOKS GOOD ON ME ????????????????????????

Source: Instagram

