“I believe you just need a few good friends” Adesua Etomi credits ability to keep her engagement under wraps to her intimate inner circle

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi who some weeks ago got engaged to her man and Nigerian R&B singer, Banky W has in a recent interview revealed how she managed to keep her relationship and engagement a secret.

The talented Nollywood actress who was on the cover of last Sunday’s Guardian Life revealed that she had her friends to thank for keeping it a secret.

The Wedding Party star actress said: “I’m very particular about my inner circle,” she said. “You can count my closest friends on one hand and that’s because I believe you just need a few good friends, I am very friendly to everybody else. Also my family, my mum, those are the people that keep it all together for me and they are always there and you can’t beat that”

Speaking on the things most people dont know about her, she said: “I’m left handed. I’m not a fan of handbags and jewellery. I think Will Smith is perfect. My mum is a pastor and I sang in a choir for ten years.”

The actress made her debut in the Nigerian movie industry in 2014 after she starred in Knocking on Heaven’s Door released in 2014 and proceeded to bag the Best Actress in a Drama Award at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for her role in Falling.

