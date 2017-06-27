The Best Reason Any ‘Body’ Should Exercise

Poor body image is a serious issue with serious consequences…

Feeling bad about your body makes you more likely to suffer from anxiety, depression, addiction, eating disorders and could even lead to suicidal thoughts and behavior.

Unfortunately, poor body image is common… especially among women. As many as 91 percent of us aren’t happy with our bodies — most likely due to the unrealistic beauty standards we see in the media every day.

Of course, men aren’t immune to the problem either. Even 20 percent of men say they would consider plastic surgery in the future.

Now, it’s no fun feeling bad about yourself all the time. It holds you back and keeps you from leading a fulfilling life.

So what’s the solution to these self-image woes?

Well, some people might assume you need to change your body — lose weight, whiten your teeth, dye your hair, get plastic surgery, or whatever to finally feel better about yourself.

But, the thing is, even someone with an objectively “perfect” body could suffer from poor body image. The only true way to nip poor body image in the bud is to attack it where it starts… your mind.

Luckily, there’s a quick and simple way to do that. In just 30 minutes a day, you could feel better about your body even if you don’t change a hair on your head…

Body satisfaction is all in your mind

In their latest study, researchers from the University of British Columbia found that exercising for just 30 minutes per day could improve your body image even if you don’t lose weight or gain muscle.

In fact, exercising just once for 30 minutes made women in the study feel better about themselves instantly. They felt stronger and thinner, even though a single 30 minute exercise session won’t change your weight or strength one iota.

But what it does seem to change is your mind…

Women perceived themselves as stronger and thinner for at least 20 minutes after their workout, and researchers determined it wasn’t due to the mood-enhancing endorphins that come with a good workout either. It was an actual shift in their self-image.

“We think that the feelings of strength and empowerment women achieve post exercise, stimulate an improved internal dialogue,” says study senior author Kathleen Martin Ginis, professor in UBC Okanagan’s School of Health and Exercise Sciences. “This in turn should generate positive thoughts and feelings about their bodies which may replace the all too common negative ones.”

Changing your body image and exercise perspective

A lot of people only exercise with one goal in mind — losing weight. And they assume that once they lose weight, they’ll feel better, look better and have more self-esteem. But the truth is, exercise is more than a means to an end… and this study proves it!

Exercise offers significant and immediate benefits beyond weight loss, like better sleep, better health and (of course) better self-image.

So let’s start exercising with new goals in mind. Instead of trying to lose a certain number of pounds, exercise so you can:

Feel more energetic when you wake up in the morning (or when you usually hit that energy slump in the afternoon).

Keep up with your kids or grandkids on walks or other outdoor adventures.

Perform a physical feat you haven’t done in years, like running a mile, doing a push-up or lifting heavy weights.

Ward off diseases like Alzheimer’s, cancer and diabetes.

Feel good about yourself when you look in the mirror regardless of what your reflection looks like or what your scale says.

