BET 2017: Full list of winners

The 2017 BET Awards held in Los Angeles at the weekend.
Aside the big winners in music categories, the BET also presented its Lifetime Achievement and Humanitarian Awards to recipients.
The BET Lifetime Achievement Award is given a veteran artist or group who has made notable contributions to the music industry.
Full list of winners below:
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Remy Ma
Best New Artist
Chance The Rapper
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Best Group
Migos
Best Gospel Artist
LeCrae
Centric Award
Solange
Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi
Coca-Cola Viewer’s Choice Award
Beyoncé, “Sorry”
Best Collaboration
Chance The Rapper f. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, “No Problem”
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Video Director of the Year
Kahlil Joseph and Beyonce, “Sorry”
Album of the Year
Beyoncé
Best Actress
Taraji P. Henson
Best Actor
Mahershala Ali
Best Movie
Hidden Figures
Sportswoman of the Year
Serena Williams
Sportsman of the Year
Stephen Curry
Best International Act: Europe
Stormzy
Best International Act: Africa
Wizkid
Humanitarian Award
Chance The Rapper
Lifetime Achievement Award
New Edition
Source: Dailypost