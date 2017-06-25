And The BET Best African International Act Award Goes To…

\

Ayodeji Balogun popularly called Wizkid has bagged an international award beating off other talented acts from Africa.

Starboy and Sony Music act, Wizkid has won the BET Awards 2017 “Best African International Act Award”.

He beat the likes of Tekno, Aka, Nasty C, Mr Eazi, Babes Wodumo and his rival, Davido.

Wizkid is slated to perform on the Mainstage at the show later today. Nigerians are flooding the page of the Ojuelegba crooner with congratulatory messages.