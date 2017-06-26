Monday , 26 June 2017
Billionaires Club: Dangote Celebrates Sallah with Fellow Billionaires on his Luxury Yacht

Young June 26, 2017

Africa’s richest man Dangote has taken time to cool off from the stress of life as he celebrated Sallah with his friends on his luxury yacht.

The bBillionaire had fun time with his fellow billionaires – Femi Otedola, Sam Njoku, Niyi Adebaye, Segun Awolowo and Tunde Ayeni – on board his luxury yacht where they merried and enjoyed the best of foods.

