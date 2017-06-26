Billionaires Club: Dangote Celebrates Sallah with Fellow Billionaires on his Luxury Yacht

Africa’s richest man Dangote has taken time to cool off from the stress of life as he celebrated Sallah with his friends on his luxury yacht.

The bBillionaire had fun time with his fellow billionaires – Femi Otedola, Sam Njoku, Niyi Adebaye, Segun Awolowo and Tunde Ayeni – on board his luxury yacht where they merried and enjoyed the best of foods.

