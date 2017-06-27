Tuesday , 27 June 2017
BREAKING!! It’s Over! Churchill’s Family Takes Back His Bride Price From Tonto Dikeh’s Family

Jo Daniel June 27, 2017

The marital crisis between Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill entered a whole new level this past weekend when Churchill went back to Tonto Dikeh’s family house to have her bride price refunded.

Churchill’s uncle, Bishop Dare led a delegation to meet with Tonto Dikeh’s father, Chief Sunny Dikeh in Port Harcourt to collect the bride price they paid over a year ago when they held their introduction.

