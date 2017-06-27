BREAKING!! It’s Over! Churchill’s Family Takes Back His Bride Price From Tonto Dikeh’s Family

The marital crisis between Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill entered a whole new level this past weekend when Churchill went back to Tonto Dikeh’s family house to have her bride price refunded.

Churchill’s uncle, Bishop Dare led a delegation to meet with Tonto Dikeh’s father, Chief Sunny Dikeh in Port Harcourt to collect the bride price they paid over a year ago when they held their introduction.

Crdt: @mediaroomhub

Watch Video below:

Source: Naijaloaded

