BREAKING!! It’s Over! Churchill’s Family Takes Back His Bride Price From Tonto Dikeh’s Family

The marital crisis between Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill entered a whole new level this past weekend when Churchill went back to Tonto Dikeh’s family house to have her bride price refunded.
Churchill’s uncle, Bishop Dare led a delegation to meet with Tonto Dikeh’s father, Chief Sunny Dikeh in Port Harcourt to collect the bride price they paid over a year ago when they held their introduction.
Crdt: @mediaroomhub
Watch Video below:
Source: Naijaloaded
Ad ==> My Husband Used This to Increase His Manhood size Permanently and Last 25minutes. Click Here!
Ad ==> DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 15Days For Life, Click Here!!!