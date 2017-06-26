Breaking News: Veteran Nollywood Actor Is Dead

According to CKN Nigeria, the veteran actor died after a brief illness, but it is unclear what the veteran actor was suffering from..

CKN Nigeria adds that his death has been confirmed by the former President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Mr Segun Arinze.

Former #BBNaija housemate, ThinTallTony, has also confirmed his death..

He wrote;

Was looking like a great day until I heard about your passing sir…he! Ladies and gentlemen has been my biggest influence in characters on stage (he was too good on stage and a Lord in switching roles) he could play 6 roles in one production and you couldn’t tell the difference…we! Dancers, stage actors from the national theatre will always miss you. #saddayfortheatre #thintalltony #proudlynigerian #madeinnigeria#madlove #changebeginswithme #whatscrackerlacking #anothercalabarboy

Source: Naijaloaded

