Tuesday , 27 June 2017
FCMB

Bride Got Beaten On Her Wedding Night By Her Husband After He Asked For Food By 3a.m

Young June 27, 2017

 

Well the story you are about reading culled from relationship’Break or makeup’ page, will get you stuck to your chair  or stuck at the spot you’re are standing for few minutes. The story is about a lady who got beaten by her husband on her wedding night, after he asked for food by 3 a.m.

Well the lady involved, her husband and side chick have all sent in their own side of the story, and we’ve got all of it.

Here’s the wife’s side of the story;

wedding night

 

Then her husband saw the story and sent in his;

 

 

The side-chick also had a say in the issue;

wedding night

 

Now the lady’s husband had a chat with the admin of ‘break or makeup’;

wedding night

wedding night

wedding night

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Guess How Many Meet This Ugandan Man With 13 Wives, 10 Girlfriends

Meet 65-year-old Mustafa Magambo Mutone, a proud father of 176 children, 90 grand children, 13 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946