Why I built a mansion for my mother – I Go Dye

Popular comedian, Francis Agoda, aka I Go Dye, was recently in the news when he announced that he had built a mansion for his mother. The formal opening of the house was attended by personalities like former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole; Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebe; Apostle Johnson Suleiman, among others.

In an exclusive chat with Sunday Scoop, the rib-cracker spoke on the real reason he constructed the house, which he nicknamed the ‘Golden Eyes Mansion.’ “It had always been a longtime dream of mine because I feel that our mothers deserve so much from us, considering the hard times the African woman goes through for her children. I just felt that was my only way to encourage our mothers to keep investing in their children, irrespective of whatever circumstances they find themselves. The Golden Eyes is a gift of hope to all mothers that someday, they will smile for being there for their children,” he said.

On how long it took him to build the house, he said, “It took a while to build because I wanted it to be of good quality.”

Speaking on the recent African Child award he received alongside former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, he said, “I really didn’t have an idea of the award till I was informed that I was nominated. I had to find out more about it and its standard. Then I discovered that it took a voting process to select the recipients and that allayed my worries about its credibility. It is wonderful to be acknowledged that one’s life and creativity has inspired many people to believe in their dreams, regardless of their parental background. I feel privileged to be bestowed with the Africa Child Prize award; it gives me more reasons to hope and pray that many young children out there on the street from poor backgrounds would enjoy this special grace that God has vested in me.”

The comedian revealed that as a young boy, he used to invent electrical components just to make sure that he did something worthwhile with his time and rise beyond his poor background then. He also stated that apart from being a comedian, he has a construction and property development company.

Source: Punch

