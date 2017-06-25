Sunday , 25 June 2017
Burn Survivor, Ikendawg Releases Half Unclad Photos To Promote Body Positivity

Jo Daniel June 25, 2017

Burn survivor, IkenDawg, has taken to Instagram to share half unclad photos to promote body positivity. According to him, he decided to do a Calvin Klein Photo shoot himself and set a platform for people that feels low self-esteem when it comes to society…physically.

Here’ what he wrote as he shared the photos;

“My mind Has Been Contemplating For a Few Days Now And I’ve decided to do a Calvin Klein Photo Shoot For Myself And Set a platform for people that feels low self-esteem when it comes to society…physically.
I Did This shoot Because I Want to be Able to Look Back at my Life Once I Get Older And Say, “yo I can’t believe I did something like that..” and to think about it it’s like if you don’t do nothing that is out rages or spontaneous it’s like you’re a nobody, ya know?
And I Feel Like People Are Going to reminisce This and That And Say, “y’all remember Kendawg that did that half-Unclad photoshoot for @calvinklein? Dude got a lot of courage and confidence do to something like that!!” Now, watch the haters hate because to think about it if I wasn’t a burn survivor they will still be talking crap #warriorsalwaysprevail#calvinklein #confidenceissexy
@creativepicsbyjp”

 

Source:  Instagram

