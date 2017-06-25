BUSTED!! Singer Harrysong Uses Stolen Images To Announce The Arrival Of His Twins

So after some serious investigation online, it’s been discovered that Mr Songz has presumably lied about the birth of his twins he announced few hours ago – he had earlier announced the birth of his twins he named Perez and Tarela.

Guess the names he gave to his kids (Perez and Tarela) may have sold him off but neh, maybe it’s the colour on the skin of the infants that did but hey, we can’t question Biology, it’s genetically possible to have that kinda situation.

Well, after some serious searching online, YBL discovered that the images the singer used as his are not actually his! One would definitely be skeptical after the seeing the quality of the images he shared though, durrh! it’s your kids’ photos, so why are the images’s quality poor?!

See where the images originated from and be thrilled:-

Harrysong reported downloaded the Photos from Google Image..

Next time bro, You don’t need to lie! Be Proud and show the real pics of your new born baby.

Deal with the Online punishment that comes for Lieing.. Nigerians go roast you die… Go ask Rukky Sandra & Kcee (The Biggest Liars Of 2017).

