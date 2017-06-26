How can Buhari address Nigerians in Hausa language? – Reno Omokri

Pastor Reno Omokri, former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has queried why Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, whom he described as a national leader, would, in his Eid-El-Fitr message, address Nigerians in a sectional language.

Recall that presidency, earlier, released an audio message wherein President Buhari who has been in London on a follow-up medical check-up for about 50 days now, spoke in Hausa language, wishing Nigerians and especially the Muslim faithful a happy Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

But Pastor Omokri maintained that the President should have spoken in English first, then if he feels like it, he may also speak in Hausa because “the way he has now spoken only in Hausa makes it seem as if he is only concerned with those who gave him 97% of the votes while those who have him 5% can take a hike!”

In a country whose official language is English, President Muhammadu Buhari broadcasts his Sallah message in Hausa! Would Trump (whose origin is German) address America in German? “So what about all those Nigerians who can’t speak Hausa? Ideally, the President should have spoken in English first, then if he feels like it, he may also speak in Hausa.

The way he has now spoken only in Hausa makes it seem as if he is only concerned with those who gave him 97% of the votes while those who have him 5% can take a hike!”

“How would the rest of the country have felt if President Olusegun Obasanjo had released a Christmas broadcast to Nigerians in Yoruba or if President Goodluck Jonathan had done so in Ogbia?

How can a NATIONAL leader address Nigerians in a SECTIONAL language?”

Nigeria has never had a leader as divisive as Buhari! There is no difference between President Buhari and Nnamdi Kanu.

President Buhari is the President of all Nigeria. He is not the President of only those who can speak Hausa! This is an outrage!

President Yar’adua also spoke to the BBC News by phone. He is Fulani, like President Buhari. Yet he spoke in English because he was President of all of us!”

